Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Center restaurants you'll love

Go
La Center restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • La Center

Must-try La Center restaurants

Banner pic

 

New Phoenix Restaurant

225 West 4th Street, La Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SD Phoenix Fried Rice (half order)$7.95
Combination of Chicken, Shrimp, and pork
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers$9.95
2 Skewers Marinated Chicken, Char-Broiled
Egg Rolls$9.95
3 Pork and Vegetable Egg Rolls served with choice of sauce
More about New Phoenix Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Last Frontier Restaurant

105 West 4th Street, La Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.75
Charbroiled beef patty served on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion
Clubhouse Sandwich$18.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato with choice of bread
California Dreaming Burger$18.95
Charbroiled beef patty, 2 pieces of bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, served on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion
More about Last Frontier Restaurant
Main pic

 

PODUNK - 630 E Birch Ave

630 E Birch Ave, La Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PODUNK - 630 E Birch Ave
Map

More near La Center to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston