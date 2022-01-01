Go
Toast

La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach

Come in and enjoy!

1928 bath ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Empanada (02 Units)$9.00
Deep fried Empanada filled with chopped meat, onios, tomatoes, and olive.
Maduros$6.00
Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
1/2 Chicken Combo$16.00
Fries & salad or yellow rice & beans
Yuca Frita$6.00
1/4 Chicken Combo$12.00
Fries & salad or yellow rice & beans
Tostones$6.00
Maduros Large$8.50
Whole Chicken$18.00
Whole Chicken
Lomo Saltado$22.00
Strips of skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice
See full menu

Location

1928 bath ave

brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

No reviews yet

Thai kitchen with quality ingredients. We stay authentic. We cook Thai food the way it's supposed to be done.

Assaia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piccolo's NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lenny’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston