La Cheve Bakery & Brews
La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve will provide deliciously handcrafted beer, pastry pairings, boozy pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast and afternoon bites — and personalized cake orders for those memorable occasions.
376 SOSCOL AVE • $$
376 SOSCOL AVE
Napa CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
