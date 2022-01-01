Go
La Cheve Bakery & Brews

La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve will provide deliciously handcrafted beer, pastry pairings, boozy pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast and afternoon bites — and personalized cake orders for those memorable occasions.

376 SOSCOL AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$14.00
•Momma Juana’s toasted walnut wheat bread
•House-made Guava-Habanero Jam
•Avocado
•Tomato
•Red onion
•Cucumber
•Lemon
•Cilantro
•Sesame seeds
•House-made Oaxaca cheese
•Blue Tortilla Chip
OPTIONAL: Add Egg.
This one is about to change your life Fam.
Kids Burrito$12.00
Bean, rice, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SODAS
Fresh Squeezed JUICE$5.50
Freshly Squeezed OJ. Squeezed by Uncle Wigs or El Cheque
Side of Guacamole$5.00
Kids Mini CHEESE Torta$12.00
Ham, cheese, side of fruit.
Tostada Vegetariana$14.50
•Refried beans
•Lettuce
•Zanahorias en vinagre
•Cotija Cheese
•Sour cream
•Avocado
•Habanero salsa
COFFEE$3.25
La Lochita$5.25
To Go Miche$14.00
32 oz. crowler of La Cheve "American Dream" Mexican Lager + In-house Miche Mix
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

376 SOSCOL AVE

Napa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
