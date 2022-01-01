Go
Toast

La China Poblana Taqueria

Manassas best Mexican Cuisine

9792 Center St • $$

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadlilla Birria$13.50
Seasonal crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded brisket meat and mixed cheese. Served with a cup of consume sauce on the side.
Burrito Birria$12.50
Seasonal tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and shredded brisket. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Chicken Taco$2.95
Mexican city-style taco with chicken, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Al Pastor Taco$2.95
Mexican city-style taco with al pastor, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Chorizo Taco$2.95
Mexican city-style taco with chorizo, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Carnitas Taco$2.95
Mexican city-style taco with carnitas, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Birria (brisket) Taco$4.25
Seasonal tortillas topped with shredded brisket, melted cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of delicious consume sauce.
Birria Ramen$14.50
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.
Queso Dip$6.95
Homemade creamy queso dip topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9792 Center St

Manassas VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zandra's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carmello's

No reviews yet

Carmello's focuses on elevating traditional Portuguese & Italian dishes by offering a taste of the classic favorites and a view of the contemporary flavors of the season.

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston