Abuela's
Come in and enjoy!
125 Northwest 23rd Avenue
Popular Items
Location
125 Northwest 23rd Avenue
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BC Boba Tea & Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
Come in and enjoy!
Swamp Boil
Gainesville's 1st Viet-Cajun Seafood Boil & Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant Est. 2020
Mac's Drive Thru
Come in and enjoy!