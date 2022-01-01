Go
Toast

La Cocina de Ana

Welcome to La Cocina de Ana! BAKE-AT-HOME Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Delicious dishes made with recipes from the heart of Mexico.
Visit us online at www.cocinadeana.com, call 763-432-9181, or stop by to place an order you and your friends and family will enjoy! See you soon!

15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coca-Cola, 355 ml$2.49
Mexican Coke, 355 ml
Sidral Mundet, 355 ml$2.49
Mexican Apple Soda, 355 ml
Frijoles con Chorizo
BLACK BEANS WITH MEXICAN SAUSAGE.
A blend of whole black beans with Mexican chorizo sausage, diced tomatoes, cilantro and spices make of this side dish a favorite. Some customers like to eat it as a 'chili soup' as it resembles it in texture. Also great with tortilla chips! GF
Frijoles Refritos
REFRIED BEANS.
Pinto beans blended with a mix of our proprietary sauces and spices creating a smooth and delicious side dish. We also recommend spreading over a sliced baguette, top with either "queso con chorizo" or "queso con poblano", and bake to make "molletes", a family favorite! GF
Sopa de Tortilla
TORTILLA SOUP.
A traditional soup from central Mexico, it is a tomato-based broth with lean shredded chicken breast, yellow corn kernels and crispy tortilla strips. Serve with a dollop of fresh cream (provided). We recommed adding thin-sliced avocado for a traditional touch. GF
Jarritos, 370 ml$1.49
Garbanzos
MEXICAN CHICKPEAS.
A delicious blend of garbanzos or chickpeas, diced tomatoes, cilantro and spices make this side dish unique. You can also eat as a soup or with tortilla chips. GF
Arroz con Maiz
MEXICAN RICE WITH CORN.
A traditional dish from Central Mexico. This creamy rice is blended with yellow corn makig it very versatile. It is our most popular side dish and a family favorite. GF
Pozole Verde
GREEN SALSA SOUP WITH WHITE CORN.
Traditional Mexican soup made with green salsa, lean shredded pork and chicken breast, and white corn. Delicious by itself or when served with fresh lime juice (provided), dry oregano leaves and tostadas. GF
Pozole Rojo
RED SALSA SOUP WITH WHITE CORN.
Another version of Pozole, this one is made with guajillo sauce, lean shredded pork and chicken breast, and white corn. Delicious by itself or when served with fresh lime juice (provided), dry oregano leaves and tostadas. GF
See full menu

Location

15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4

Plymouth MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nautical Bowls Plymouth 14

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock Elm Tavern

No reviews yet

Rock Elm Tavern was started by two friends who had a passion for great food and a bump of bourbon. The first location in Plymouth opened September 2015, and it’s second in Maple Grove in September 2018. They proudly serve scratch-made American food with a modern twist, as well as over 25 craft beers on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails from their craft bar.

My Burger Wayzata

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Rooster Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

BURGERS, SALADS, PIZZA, AND MORE!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston