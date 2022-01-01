La Cocina - Municipal Marketplace

RT Rotisserie

No reviews yet

- EAT IN - TAKE OUT - DELIVERY - CATERING -

The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.

