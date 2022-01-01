Fluid Cooperative

Go
Fluid is a café and event space in the Tenderloin centering the Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) and queer communities. A business that is entirely owned and led by trans folks, we offer a space for people to gather, host events, and share a cup of coffee together.

332 Golden Gate Ave

Location

332 Golden Gate Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
