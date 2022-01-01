Fluid Cooperative
Fluid is a café and event space in the Tenderloin centering the Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) and queer communities. A business that is entirely owned and led by trans folks, we offer a space for people to gather, host events, and share a cup of coffee together.
332 Golden Gate Ave
Location
332 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
B-Side San Francisco
Pre-order drinks for SFJAZZ shows!
Northern Duck
Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s
Coterie
Come in and enjoy!
Biergarten
Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.