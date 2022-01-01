La Cocina Restaurant

Experience a mix of globally inspired cuisine from our scratch kitchen offering lunch, dinner, and a weekend brunch. The Cantina features local brews, eclectic wines, and creative cocktails using fresh and desert influenced ingredients. The Monk Pub is European inspired and highlights beer and spirits from around the world with an emphasis on draft beer and whiskey.

Live music is featured on the courtyard stage during brunch and dinner. To view our full menu or event calendar please visit our website.



201 N Court Ave