Rustic Canyon

We're a Michelin-starred, neighborhood restaurant, just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Farmers' Market. Led by Executive Chef Andy Doubrava, we offer a hyper-seasonal, zero-waste menu showcasing the best ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishers with sustainable practices. Dishes change nearly every day and we have an extensive, award-winning wine list, so there's always something new to discover.

