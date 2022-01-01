Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Conner restaurants you'll love

Go
La Conner restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • La Conner

Must-try La Conner restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

720 1st St, La Conner

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Spiced Cider$4.99
Knudsens cider and spice, cinnamon stick.
Cup of Soup of the Day$7.99
Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili, served with our without our famous fresh baked bread
Mornin Sunshine Sandwich$9.99
Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
La Conner Brewing image

 

La Conner Brewing

117 S. First Street, La Conner

No reviews yet
More about La Conner Brewing
La Conner Seafood and Prime Rib House and Lounge image

 

La Conner Seafood and Prime Rib House and Lounge

614 S 1st St, La Conner

No reviews yet
More about La Conner Seafood and Prime Rib House and Lounge
Map

More near La Conner to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston