Cooperativa
Cooperativa is a Modern Italian Market offering a Caffe, Market, Paninoteca, Pastaria, Pizzeria and Bar.
PASTA
1250 NW 9th Ave • $$
Location
1250 NW 9th Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
