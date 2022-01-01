Go
Cooperativa

Cooperativa is a Modern Italian Market offering a Caffe, Market, Paninoteca, Pastaria, Pizzeria and Bar.

PASTA

1250 NW 9th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Conserva Salad$14.00
Olive Oil Poached Wild Caught Tuna, Heirloom Bean Salad with Farm Vegetables
Whole Rhubarb Pizza Bianca$13.00
Rustic Pizza Bianca topped with local apples, candied and studded with poached dried cherries
Whole Rosemary Pizza Bianca$9.00
Rustic Pizza Bianca, Rosemary, Sea Salt, Olive Oil
Zucca Gratinata$18.00
Roasted Pumpkin Gratinata with Pesto
Cooperativa Meatballs$16.00
8 Meatballs, Passata di Pomodoro, Parmesan.
Frozen and ready for you to heat & serve at home.
Italian Pasta Salad$12.00
pasta, pesto, salami, cheese, vegetables
Whole Olive Pizza Bianca$11.00
Rustic Pizza Bianca, Studded with Olives
Eggplant Cannelloni$22.00
Feeds 2-3 People
Fresh House-Made Pasta, Eggplant Caponata, Parmesan
Comes frozen, ready for you to heat & serve at home.
Cooperativa Lasagna$24.00
Cooperativa Bolognese, Fresh Pasta, Parmesan, Bechamel
Feeds 2-3 People
Comes frozen, ready to heat & serve at home.
Frozen Pizza Dough$4.00
Frozen Pizza Bianca. Perfect for building your own pizzas at home!
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1250 NW 9th Ave

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

