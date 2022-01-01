La Costa Bora

The Shortline/The Firebox

Set right along the path of the old Rockford & Interurban Railway, The Shortline Sushi Bar and The Firebox Restaurant and Pizzeria are an ode to an era long gone. The train still rumbles by a mere block away, but the walls tell a new story. You will find innovative sushi rolls, handcrafted rice dishes, stone-fired pizza, and so much more! Welcome!

