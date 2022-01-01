La Costa Bora
Come in and enjoy!
426 S State St
Location
426 S State St
Belvidere IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Shortline/The Firebox
Set right along the path of the old Rockford & Interurban Railway, The Shortline Sushi Bar and The Firebox Restaurant and Pizzeria are an ode to an era long gone. The train still rumbles by a mere block away, but the walls tell a new story. You will find innovative sushi rolls, handcrafted rice dishes, stone-fired pizza, and so much more! Welcome!
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc.
Come in and enjoy!
Niko's Cabin
Come in and enjoy!
GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR
Come on in and enjoy!