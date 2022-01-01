Go
  • Home
  • /
  • San Jose
  • /
  • La Costa Taqueria - San Jose - LA COSTA TAQUERIA SAN JOSE
Main picView gallery

La Costa Taqueria - San Jose - LA COSTA TAQUERIA SAN JOSE

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4152 Monterey Road

San Jose, CA 95111

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4152 Monterey Road, San Jose CA 95111

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tastea - San Jose – Communications Hill
orange starNo Reviews
509 W. Capitol Expressway San Jose, CA 95136
View restaurantnext
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
2895 Senter Rd # 110 San Jose, CA 95111
View restaurantnext
Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5663 Snell Ave San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Sanraku - Oakridge
orange star4.5 • 2,740
925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 53 - Blossom Hill
orange star4.1 • 595
620 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Mimosa's Gourmet
orange star4.3 • 778
2270 Monterey Rd San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near San Jose

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Costa Taqueria - San Jose - LA COSTA TAQUERIA SAN JOSE

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston