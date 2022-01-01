Go
La Costilla Grill

Come in and enjoy The Flavor of Authentic Mexican Food in Atlanta !!!

3979 Buford Highway Northeast

Popular Items

Cheese Dip$6.95
Single Steak Parrillada$24.95
Outside Skirt Steak on the grill. Comes with salchica Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Shrimp Taco$3.95
Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce
Grilled Steak Burrito$14.99
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Fried Fish Taco$3.95
Grilled Chicken Burrito$12.99
Fried Shrimp Taco$3.95
Three Taco Combination$11.99
Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.
Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
