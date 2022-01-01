Go
Toast

LA COUR KITCHEN AND BAR

Come in and enjoy!

I-55 N Frontage Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

I-55 N Frontage Road

Jackson MS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tuk Tuk Boom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

No reviews yet

With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!

Aplos

No reviews yet

Aplόs is a fast-fine Mediterranean restaurant located in the LeFleur East district of Jackson, MS. Aplόs cuisine focuses on casual eateries found throughout Italy, Greece and the Middle East. We centered the restaurant around our eight-spit rotisserie and Italian pizza oven. Our menu consists of spit fired meats showcased on Mediterranean wraps, salads and Italian Neapolitan pizzas. The word “Aplόs” means “simple” or “easily understood” in Greek.
This is the first location of Aplόs, which is located in the vibrant shopping center of Highland Village.

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

No reviews yet

Nestled in the heart of Jackson, BRAVO! has proudly served delicious Italian food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere since 1994. Everyday, our passionate chefs work with the best raw ingredients in order to serve you hearty and flavorful dishes, from gourmet pastas and wood-fired pizzas to mouth-watering steaks. With 20+ years of Wine Spectator awards, our wines are just as good as our food, and you will always be served with warmth and grace by our knowledgeable staff.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston