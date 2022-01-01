La Crosse restaurants you'll love

La Crosse restaurants
Toast
  • La Crosse

La Crosse's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Thai
Vietnamese
Must-try La Crosse restaurants

JavaVino image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bucko Burger$12.50
bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce & BBQ aioli
Thai Fried Noodles$13.00
Thai rice noodles sautéed with a sweet & spicy ginger peanut sauce, jalapeños, broccoli, edamame carrot mix, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, egg, wonton strips. Make it gluten friendly - ask for no wonton strips.
Florentine Panini$10.50
Garlic herb chicken, roasted red pepper, spinach, provolone, and spinach artichoke spread on grilled ciabatta.
More about JavaVino
Restore Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Restore Public House

1810 State St, La Crosse

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$18.00
Fresh lobster on a brioche roll. Choose between Connecticut Syle(warm organic valley butter) or Maine Style(cold mayo).
RPH Burger$14.00
Double patty burger, Hook's cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, "everything" brioche bun. Served with duck fat fries.
Pasta Dinner Kit$30.00
1.5 lbs of our house pasta(rigatoni and spaghetti). Three sauces(parmesan cream sauce, pomodoro, and mushroom bolognese). The pasta kit is a take and make dinner. All ingredients will have to be heated up at home. Instructions included! Serves 4-5.
More about Restore Public House
Greengrass Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greengrass Cafe

1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.4 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club$11.75
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white bread
Buffalo Chicken Melt$14.00
Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a telera roll
Royal with Cheese$13.00
1/3 lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
More about Greengrass Cafe
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls image

PHO

Hmong's Golden Eggrolls

901 State St, La Crosse

Avg 4.2 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls$1.85
Swt. Chili Sauce 2oz
Stir-Fry
More about Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
South Lane Pizza image

 

South Lane Pizza

1501 Losey Boulevard South, La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
South Lanes Special$15.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and green olive
Cheese curds
Wings
More about South Lane Pizza
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS$10.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
6 CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
Basket of chicken strips served with choice of sauce.
BASKET CURDS$10.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rasta Pasta$10.99
Spicy sweet combination of Fettuccine Alfredeaux made with Caribbean spices and topped with slices of fiery Jamaican jerk chicken. A very unique and spicy pasta dish.
Cajun Combo$16.99
It doesn't get any more Cajun than this. One blackened catfish filet, a half-order of Andouille and ham jambalaya, a cup of seafood gumbo and hushpuppies.
Seafood Gumbo$3.99
A magnificent blend of gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage in a highly seasoned roux-based broth, served over rice. This is one of our signature dishes that should accompany any meal!
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
Current image

 

Current

200 Pearl Street, La Crosse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Current
The La Crosse Club image

 

The La Crosse Club

250 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The La Crosse Club
Restaurant banner

 

Howie's on La Crosse

1128 La Crosse St, La Crosse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Howie's on La Crosse
Restaurant banner

 

Big Als Pizza

115 3rd St S, La Crosse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Big Als Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Crow

100 3rd St S, La Crosse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Crow
