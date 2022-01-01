La Crosse restaurants you'll love
La Crosse's top cuisines
Must-try La Crosse restaurants
More about JavaVino
PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
JavaVino
2311 State Road, La Crosse
|Popular items
|Bucko Burger
|$12.50
bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce & BBQ aioli
|Thai Fried Noodles
|$13.00
Thai rice noodles sautéed with a sweet & spicy ginger peanut sauce, jalapeños, broccoli, edamame carrot mix, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, egg, wonton strips. Make it gluten friendly - ask for no wonton strips.
|Florentine Panini
|$10.50
Garlic herb chicken, roasted red pepper, spinach, provolone, and spinach artichoke spread on grilled ciabatta.
More about Restore Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Restore Public House
1810 State St, La Crosse
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Fresh lobster on a brioche roll. Choose between Connecticut Syle(warm organic valley butter) or Maine Style(cold mayo).
|RPH Burger
|$14.00
Double patty burger, Hook's cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, "everything" brioche bun. Served with duck fat fries.
|Pasta Dinner Kit
|$30.00
1.5 lbs of our house pasta(rigatoni and spaghetti). Three sauces(parmesan cream sauce, pomodoro, and mushroom bolognese). The pasta kit is a take and make dinner. All ingredients will have to be heated up at home. Instructions included! Serves 4-5.
More about Greengrass Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greengrass Cafe
1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$11.75
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white bread
|Buffalo Chicken Melt
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a telera roll
|Royal with Cheese
|$13.00
1/3 lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
More about Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
PHO
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
901 State St, La Crosse
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$1.85
|Swt. Chili Sauce 2oz
|Stir-Fry
More about South Lane Pizza
South Lane Pizza
1501 Losey Boulevard South, La Crosse
|Popular items
|South Lanes Special
|$15.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and green olive
|Cheese curds
|Wings
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Popular items
|1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$10.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
|6 CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
Basket of chicken strips served with choice of sauce.
|BASKET CURDS
|$10.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Popular items
|Rasta Pasta
|$10.99
Spicy sweet combination of Fettuccine Alfredeaux made with Caribbean spices and topped with slices of fiery Jamaican jerk chicken. A very unique and spicy pasta dish.
|Cajun Combo
|$16.99
It doesn't get any more Cajun than this. One blackened catfish filet, a half-order of Andouille and ham jambalaya, a cup of seafood gumbo and hushpuppies.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$3.99
A magnificent blend of gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage in a highly seasoned roux-based broth, served over rice. This is one of our signature dishes that should accompany any meal!
More about The La Crosse Club
The La Crosse Club
250 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse
More about Howie's on La Crosse
Howie's on La Crosse
1128 La Crosse St, La Crosse
More about Big Als Pizza
Big Als Pizza
115 3rd St S, La Crosse
More about The Crow
The Crow
100 3rd St S, La Crosse