La Crosse American restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Restore Public House
1810 State St, La Crosse
|Popular items
|RPH Burger
|$14.00
Double patty burger, Hook's cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, "everything" brioche bun. Served with duck fat fries.
|Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Fresh lobster on a brioche roll. Choose between Connecticut Syle(warm organic valley butter) or Maine Style(cold mayo).
|Pasta Dinner Kit
|$30.00
1.5 lbs of our house pasta(rigatoni and spaghetti). Three sauces(parmesan cream sauce, pomodoro, and mushroom bolognese). The pasta kit is a take and make dinner. All ingredients will have to be heated up at home. Instructions included! Serves 4-5.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Popular items
|1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$10.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
|6 CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
Basket of chicken strips served with choice of sauce.
|BASKET CURDS
|$10.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Popular items
|Rasta Pasta
|$10.99
Spicy sweet combination of Fettuccine Alfredeaux made with Caribbean spices and topped with slices of fiery Jamaican jerk chicken. A very unique and spicy pasta dish.
|Cajun Combo
|$16.99
It doesn't get any more Cajun than this. One blackened catfish filet, a half-order of Andouille and ham jambalaya, a cup of seafood gumbo and hushpuppies.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$3.99
A magnificent blend of gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage in a highly seasoned roux-based broth, served over rice. This is one of our signature dishes that should accompany any meal!