La Crosse American restaurants you'll love

Go
La Crosse restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in La Crosse

Restore Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Restore Public House

1810 State St, La Crosse

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RPH Burger$14.00
Double patty burger, Hook's cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, "everything" brioche bun. Served with duck fat fries.
Lobster Roll$18.00
Fresh lobster on a brioche roll. Choose between Connecticut Syle(warm organic valley butter) or Maine Style(cold mayo).
Pasta Dinner Kit$30.00
1.5 lbs of our house pasta(rigatoni and spaghetti). Three sauces(parmesan cream sauce, pomodoro, and mushroom bolognese). The pasta kit is a take and make dinner. All ingredients will have to be heated up at home. Instructions included! Serves 4-5.
More about Restore Public House
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS$10.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
6 CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
Basket of chicken strips served with choice of sauce.
BASKET CURDS$10.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rasta Pasta$10.99
Spicy sweet combination of Fettuccine Alfredeaux made with Caribbean spices and topped with slices of fiery Jamaican jerk chicken. A very unique and spicy pasta dish.
Cajun Combo$16.99
It doesn't get any more Cajun than this. One blackened catfish filet, a half-order of Andouille and ham jambalaya, a cup of seafood gumbo and hushpuppies.
Seafood Gumbo$3.99
A magnificent blend of gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage in a highly seasoned roux-based broth, served over rice. This is one of our signature dishes that should accompany any meal!
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
Map

More near La Crosse to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston