La Crosse bars & lounges you'll love

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
Bucko Burger$12.50
bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce & BBQ aioli
Thai Fried Noodles$13.00
Thai rice noodles sautéed with a sweet & spicy ginger peanut sauce, jalapeños, broccoli, edamame carrot mix, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, egg, wonton strips. Make it gluten friendly - ask for no wonton strips.
Florentine Panini$10.50
Garlic herb chicken, roasted red pepper, spinach, provolone, and spinach artichoke spread on grilled ciabatta.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greengrass Cafe

1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.4 (224 reviews)
Turkey Club$11.75
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white bread
Buffalo Chicken Melt$14.00
Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a telera roll
Royal with Cheese$13.00
1/3 lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS$10.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
6 CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
Basket of chicken strips served with choice of sauce.
BASKET CURDS$10.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.
