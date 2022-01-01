La Crosse bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in La Crosse
More about JavaVino
PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
JavaVino
2311 State Road, La Crosse
|Popular items
|Bucko Burger
|$12.50
bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce & BBQ aioli
|Thai Fried Noodles
|$13.00
Thai rice noodles sautéed with a sweet & spicy ginger peanut sauce, jalapeños, broccoli, edamame carrot mix, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, egg, wonton strips. Make it gluten friendly - ask for no wonton strips.
|Florentine Panini
|$10.50
Garlic herb chicken, roasted red pepper, spinach, provolone, and spinach artichoke spread on grilled ciabatta.
More about Greengrass Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greengrass Cafe
1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$11.75
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white bread
|Buffalo Chicken Melt
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a telera roll
|Royal with Cheese
|$13.00
1/3 lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Popular items
|1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$10.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
|6 CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
Basket of chicken strips served with choice of sauce.
|BASKET CURDS
|$10.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.