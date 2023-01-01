Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in La Crosse

Go
La Crosse restaurants
Toast

La Crosse restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Habanero Bacon Aioli Burger$12.00
** FEATURED ITEM **
A traditional 1/4 lb cheeseburger with Provolone cheese and 2 strips of Applewood smoked bacon on top of a bun smothered with our homemade habanero bacon aioli.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon.
Whiskey Bacon Burger$12.00
** FEATURED ITEM **
A traditional 1/4 lb cheeseburger with American cheese on top of a bun smothered with our homemade whiskey bacon glaze consisting of bacon bits (in the glaze), caramelized onions, brown sugar, whiskey for flavor, and other delicious seasonings.
More about Eagles Nest
JavaVino image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger Chowder$2.99
More about JavaVino

Map

