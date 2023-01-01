Bacon cheeseburgers in La Crosse
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Habanero Bacon Aioli Burger
|$12.00
A traditional 1/4 lb cheeseburger with Provolone cheese and 2 strips of Applewood smoked bacon on top of a bun smothered with our homemade habanero bacon aioli.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon.
|Whiskey Bacon Burger
|$12.00
A traditional 1/4 lb cheeseburger with American cheese on top of a bun smothered with our homemade whiskey bacon glaze consisting of bacon bits (in the glaze), caramelized onions, brown sugar, whiskey for flavor, and other delicious seasonings.