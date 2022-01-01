Bleu burgers in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve bleu burgers
Eagles Nest
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Black n Bleu Burger
|$10.00
1/4 pound patty seasoned with Cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse - 222 Pearl St.
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Black & Bleu Burger
|$13.99
Blackened half-pound Angus beef patty grilled and topped with bacon, Bleu cheese dressing and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.