Bleu burgers in La Crosse

La Crosse restaurants
La Crosse restaurants that serve bleu burgers

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Black n Bleu Burger$10.00
1/4 pound patty seasoned with Cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Eagles Nest
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse - 222 Pearl St.

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black & Bleu Burger$13.99
Blackened half-pound Angus beef patty grilled and topped with bacon, Bleu cheese dressing and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse - 222 Pearl St.

