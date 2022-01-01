Cheeseburgers in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon.
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|BB Billy Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with your choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, or monterey-cheddar blend. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
|Little Billy Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/3 pound patty topped with American cheese.