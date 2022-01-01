Chicken salad in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|SPICY CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.00
Spring mix greens with crispy chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and ranch dressing.
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD
|$11.00
Spring mix greens with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing.
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.00
Spring mix greens with blackened chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and garlic parmesan dressing.