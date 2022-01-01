Chicken salad in La Crosse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Spring mix greens with crispy chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and ranch dressing.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD$11.00
Spring mix greens with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing.
BLACKENED CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Spring mix greens with blackened chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and garlic parmesan dressing.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Blackened Chicken Salad$11.99
GF Jamaican Jerk Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

