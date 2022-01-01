Chicken sandwiches in La Crosse
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|PARMESAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Crispy chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun.
|PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, pesto, and tomatoes on a ciabatta bun.
|SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and drizzled with ranch dressing.