Chicken sandwiches in La Crosse

La Crosse restaurants
La Crosse restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
PARMESAN CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Crispy chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun.
PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella,  pesto, and tomatoes on a ciabatta bun.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Specialty Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Your choice of blackened, grilled, jerk, mean green or fried with any of our cheeses. All served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a side of mayo.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

