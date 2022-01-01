Chicken tenders in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|4pc CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
4 crispy chicken strips, served with a side of choice of sauce.
|4pc CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
4 crispy chicken strips, served with a side of choice of sauce.
|6 CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.00
Basket of chicken strips served with a side of choice of sauce.