Mac and cheese in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and a healthy scoop of mac and cheese.
|MAC & CHEESE
|$5.00
Small bowl of our delicious Mac Cheese made with shredded American cheese and lightly seasoned with our french fry seasoning.
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Kids Mac'n'Cheese
|$8.99
Fettuccine noodles tossed in butter.
JavaVino
2311 State Road, La Crosse
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan.
Some Like it Hot - Add sriracha and jalapeños for $1. Now offering gluten-free pasta for $2.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan.
