Mac and cheese in La Crosse

La Crosse restaurants
Toast

La Crosse restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Burger$12.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and a healthy scoop of mac and cheese.
MAC & CHEESE$5.00
Small bowl of our delicious Mac Cheese made with shredded American cheese and lightly seasoned with our french fry seasoning.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac'n'Cheese$8.99
Fettuccine noodles tossed in butter.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
7a08433f-8521-4720-aa5a-f63a95af5fa6 image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan.
Some Like it Hot - Add sriracha and jalapeños for $1. Now offering gluten-free pasta for $2.
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan.
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan.
Some Like it Hot - Add sriracha and jalapeños for $1. Now offering gluten-free pasta for $2.
More about JavaVino

