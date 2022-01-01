Mushroom burgers in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Restore Public House
1810 State St, La Crosse
|Friday RPH Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Friday only 11 am - 7:30 pm. Single patty burger, mushroom demi, roth grand cru cheese, house brioche bun. Duck fat fries.
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.00
1/4 pound patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Steakhouse Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
A classic steakhouse flavor on a bun. Loads of mushrooms sautéed in A-1 steak sauce find their way on top of a half-pound Angus beef patty, then are covered in a blanket of melted Gouda cheese topped with fried onion straws for that added crunch. Finished with our house made Bistro sauce.