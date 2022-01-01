Mushroom burgers in La Crosse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Restore Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Restore Public House

1810 State St, La Crosse

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Friday RPH Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Friday only 11 am - 7:30 pm. Single patty burger, mushroom demi, roth grand cru cheese, house brioche bun. Duck fat fries.
More about Restore Public House
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
1/4 pound patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steakhouse Mushroom Burger$13.99
A classic steakhouse flavor on a bun. Loads of mushrooms sautéed in A-1 steak sauce find their way on top of a half-pound Angus beef patty, then are covered in a blanket of melted Gouda cheese topped with fried onion straws for that added crunch. Finished with our house made Bistro sauce.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

