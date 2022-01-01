Po boy in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve po boy
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Oyster Po'boy
|$12.99
Fresh oysters breaded in cornmeal and fried; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with your choice of tartar, cocktail, or remoulade.
|Philly Cheesesteak Po'boy
|$11.99
USDA Choice Philly beef grilled with onions, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of mayo.
|Catfish Po'boy
|$11.99
Southern style breaded and fried farm raised catfish filet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with tartar sauce.