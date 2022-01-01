Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in La Crosse

Go
La Crosse restaurants
Toast

La Crosse restaurants that serve po boy

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Po'boy$12.99
Fresh oysters breaded in cornmeal and fried; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with your choice of tartar, cocktail, or remoulade.
Philly Cheesesteak Po'boy$11.99
USDA Choice Philly beef grilled with onions, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of mayo.
Catfish Po'boy$11.99
Southern style breaded and fried farm raised catfish filet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with tartar sauce.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
blackened shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and creamy cajun sauce on toasted baguette served with seasoned kettle chips.
More about JavaVino

Browse other tasty dishes in La Crosse

Chicken Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Mushroom Burgers

French Fries

Map

More near La Crosse to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston