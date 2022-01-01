Pulled pork sandwiches in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$12.00
Honey BBQ pulled pork topped with co-jack cheese and creamy coleslaw served on a ciabatta bun.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|Jerk Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
Our slow roasted jerk pulled pork smothered with Jamaican Jerk barbecue sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.