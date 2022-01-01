Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in La Crosse

La Crosse restaurants
La Crosse restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Honey BBQ pulled pork topped with co-jack cheese and creamy coleslaw served on a ciabatta bun.
More about Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Our slow roasted jerk pulled pork smothered with Jamaican Jerk barbecue sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
JavaVino image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
More about JavaVino

