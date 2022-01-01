Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in La Crosse

Go
La Crosse restaurants
Toast

La Crosse restaurants that serve quesadillas

Greengrass Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greengrass Cafe

1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.4 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
A quesadilla filled with chicken, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese
More about Greengrass Cafe
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Big Fat Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
No searching for the chicken in this one. Flour tortilla stuffed with juicy diced chicken breast meat, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, onion, tomato, and red bell pepper. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

Browse other tasty dishes in La Crosse

Po Boy

Jalapeno Poppers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near La Crosse to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston