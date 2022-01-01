Quesadillas in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greengrass Cafe
1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
A quesadilla filled with chicken, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse
222 Pearl St., La Crosse
|The Big Fat Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
No searching for the chicken in this one. Flour tortilla stuffed with juicy diced chicken breast meat, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, onion, tomato, and red bell pepper. Served with salsa and sour cream.