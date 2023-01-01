Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
La Crosse
/
La Crosse
/
Reuben
La Crosse restaurants that serve reuben
Taqueria Pato Azul
127 4th St, La Crosse
No reviews yet
Reuben Enchilada
$12.00
Colcannon Potatoes / Corned Beef / Kraut / Guinness Queso / Sauce
More about Taqueria Pato Azul
PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
JavaVino
2311 State Road, La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(892 reviews)
Full Reuben Melt
$12.00
More about JavaVino
