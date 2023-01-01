Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in La Crosse

Go
La Crosse restaurants
Toast

La Crosse restaurants that serve stew

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse - 222 Pearl St.

222 Pearl St., La Crosse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Stew$9.99
More about Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse - 222 Pearl St.
JavaVino image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew$2.99
More about JavaVino

Browse other tasty dishes in La Crosse

Cheeseburgers

Bread Pudding

Short Ribs

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Reuben

Cheesecake

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near La Crosse to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston