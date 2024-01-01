Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in La Crosse

La Crosse restaurants
Toast

La Crosse restaurants that serve waffles

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$12.00
Seasoned with sugar and cinnamon. Try with a side of spicy honey dipping sauce!
More about Eagles Nest
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Crisp Waffle$11.00
Our cornbread waffle topped with housemade applesauce, granola, cinnamon sugar maple sugar sprinkle, whipped cream.
Benedict Waffle$13.00
Our original Belgian Waffle with grilled ham, two over easy eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Berry Streusel with Lemon Curd Waffle$11.00
Mixed berry preserves, fresh berries, streusel topping, and lemon curd on our Original Belgian Waffle.
More about JavaVino

