La Cucina Di Nava

Humble Italian Cookery

PIZZA • PASTA

$$

Avg 3 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Grandpa Pie$21.00
san marzanopomodoro sauce,shredded mozarella, fresh roasted garlic-basil oil.
Margalita$17.00
House sugo, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic
Fries$17.00
Choose wisely ...
Alfredo Fettucine$21.00
parmesan cream, fettucine, garlic, roasted mushrooms melody, rosemary
Gnocchi Two Ways$22.00
house potato gnocchi, greated parmesan with either vodka suace or pesto cream
Chop$19.00
Grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, radicchio, garbanzo beans, Parmesan, Peperoncini, Kalamata olive, Italian vinaigrette
Mozzarella Fritta$17.00
Panko bread crumbs, dried oregano, mozzarella wedges, house sugo
Napoli$17.00
Classic italian cheese pizza , house red sugo,shredded mozzarella
Spicy Rigatoni$19.00
house vodka sauce fresh basil, parmigiano reggiano, rigatoni pasta
Mellow Mushroom$19.00
crimini portobello,shiitake melodry mix,fresh rosemary, caramelized onions, house white sugo, white oil truffle
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

192A W Englewood Ave,

Teaneck NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
