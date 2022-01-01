La Cucina Ristorante Easton

Reminiscent of an evening in Italy, La Cucina Ristorante is a dining experience not easily forgotten. Some of our signature dishes include the Zuppa de Pesce, which consists of half a lobster, little neck clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and scrod and the Chicken Napoleon, which is a layered dish of sauteed chicken breast, breaded eggplant, vine-ripened tomatoes, and provolone cheese topped off with fresh buffalo mozzarella. We have a fine selection for any diner, whether that be tender steaks, or hearty vegetarian and vegan options. If you can't be swayed by our extensive wine list or large draft beer selection, some of our signature cocktails include our famous espresso martini, and our X rated martini among many more. We have outdoor seating available and also two lovely function rooms fit for any occasion. Whether you'd like a table by the fireplace in our fine dining room or a seat in the lounge near our 98 inch 8K TV, we have the dining experience you're looking for. Mangia!



SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

140 Main St • $$