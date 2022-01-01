Go
La Escondida Mexican Grill

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

400 W Parkwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (689 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fajita Quesa$15.00
Kids Cheese Quesadillas$7.99
Rice and refried beans (with fajita add 50¢)
Combo Fajita Pack$64.00
2 lbs. of Angus Beef/Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips
Beef Fajita Quesa$16.00
Combo Fajita Pack$64.00
FM - Beef Fajita Pack$68.00
Comes with:
Salsa, Black Bean Dip, CCQ, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Potatoes, Tortillas, Chips
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup$11.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
Faj x 1$19.00
1/2 lb Beef Fajita$10.00
Location

400 W Parkwood Ave

Friendswood TX

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
