La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

Serving Northern California with traditional Mexican food and products since 1980.

5028 Franklin Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Bean & Cheese Burrito$2.19
Refried beans and monterey Cheese
1 pack corn tortillas- 2 dozen$1.75
Rice -quart$5.29
Quart
Chicken Taco$1.99
Topped with lettuce and cheese
Chicken Burrito$2.99
Shredded Chicken with refried beans and rice
Carne Asada Burrito$3.75
Steak meat with refriend beans and rice
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Carnitas Taco$1.99
Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Carnitas Burrito$3.75
Carnitas with refriend beans and rice
Refried Beans -quart$5.29
Quart
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5028 Franklin Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

