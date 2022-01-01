Go
La Esquina Cocina

Mexican Tapas & Craft Cocktails

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

127 Holmes Ave NW #101 • $$

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Of Queso Dip$2.00
Pico de gallo 2oz$1.00
Quesadilla$9.00
Solo tacos
Taco Plate$18.00
Nachos$12.00
Your choice of protein, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh peppers
Quesadilla$7.00
Bowl$14.00
Guacamole$7.00
Chip Refill$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

127 Holmes Ave NW #101

Huntsville AL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
