Go
Toast

La Esquina - Midtown

Come in and enjoy!
Please call us at: 646-613-7100 ext: 2

TACOS

200 W 55th St, • $

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
POLLO TACO$4.95
Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro, onion
Guacamole Y Chips$12.00
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
ELOTE CALLEJERO$7.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA$7.00
La Esquina signature Guacamole
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
LOS BOWLS$8.75
White rice, black beans, artisanal greens, avocado, watermelon radish, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, pico de gallo, avocado salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

200 W 55th St,

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

FIG & OLIVE

No reviews yet

Our Fifth Avenue location is comprised of two sprawling floors. Downstairs, the scene-stealing, long, white, marble bar invites you inside where guests can relax with one of our signature cocktails, such as the Cucumber Cosmo. Upstairs, two spacious dining rooms can each host an event from 40-80, or combine them both for a private dinner for 120. The windows that overlook the shops and buildings below also can be opened to take advantage of warm weather.

Mozzarella & Vino

No reviews yet

Viva la mozzarella!

Twentyonegrains

No reviews yet

We’re devoted to promoting organic farming products, healthy eating, and the rediscovery of alternative grains largely ignored by Western palates.
Our Restaurants offer a 100% naturally gluten-free menu to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, for consumers that are looking for a more holistic food experience, innovative ingredients and a high nutritional profile.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston