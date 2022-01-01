Go
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Esquinita Baja Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

22 Reviews

$$

1205 Venice Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90006

Popular Items

Aguacate Relleno/Stuffed Avocado #2$10.00
Stuffed Avocados with a mix of seafood.
Large Mexican Coca-cola$3.35
Agua Fresca$3.00
Burrito de Asada$9.00
Taco de Camaron$4.00
Beer battered shrimp, cabbage, chipotle sauce on a yellow corn tortilla.
Mulita$4.50
Shrimp burger, fries and drink$12.00
Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado$5.00
Taco de Asada$3.50
Carne asada on a yellow corn tortilla
Chicken strips and fries$7.00

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1205 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90006

Directions

