Before our story began in Brighton, Salome and Stella Montoya operated the first La Estrellita in Fort Lupton, CO from 1955 to 1968. In October 1986, their son John and his family returned to the tradition of providing authentic Mexican cuisine that had long been a part of their family. Today, his daughter, Gina follows her father’s footsteps, just as he followed his parent’s. It has been over three decades since opening in Brighton, and La Estrellita has won multiple awards ranging from our friendly service, to our authentic pork green chile. We can’t wait to serve you, and welcome your family to our kitchen table.

45 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1400 reviews)

Popular Items

#4 COMBO$11.99
Burritos
#12 Rellenos$11.25
Chimichanga Dinner$13.00
Mayan Enchiladas$12.75
Chile Con Queso$8.99
Tacos
#1 COMBO$14.50
Relleno Bites$9.25
Chips & Salsa$2.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 N Main St

Brighton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
