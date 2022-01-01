Before our story began in Brighton, Salome and Stella Montoya operated the first La Estrellita in Fort Lupton, CO from 1955 to 1968. In October 1986, their son John and his family returned to the tradition of providing authentic Mexican cuisine that had long been a part of their family. Today, his daughter, Gina follows her father’s footsteps, just as he followed his parent’s. It has been over three decades since opening in Brighton, and La Estrellita has won multiple awards ranging from our friendly service, to our authentic pork green chile. We can’t wait to serve you, and welcome your family to our kitchen table.



