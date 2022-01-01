La Famiglia Sorrento
La Famiglia Sorrento has been owner operated since 2002. We are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday for pick-up and delivery. If its your first time ordering we highly recommend trying our Original Tomato Pie which is made with chunked cheese instead of traditional shredded cheese. Don't forget the Garlic Knot Sliders appetizer and a piece of Regina's delicious cheesecake for dessert. Thank you and enjoy!
631 Central Avenue
Location
Westfield, NJ NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
