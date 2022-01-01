Go
La Familia Cafe

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

224 W Michigan Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos$3.50
Burrito$9.99
Birria taco$4.00
Green Salsa
Chips & Salsa( To Go)$6.00
Taco Ida's Way$4.75
Mexican Style Tacos$3.25
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Gordita$4.50
Red Salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

224 W Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo MI

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

