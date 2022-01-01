Go
Toast

La Familia Cider

Taphouse

231 Court Street Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wander Brewing: Tangerine Scream IPA$6.00
Hazy fruity creamsicle IPA. 6.5% ABV.
3. La Familia Cider: Jamaica
The Hibiscus Flower tartness compliments our
freshly pressed apples' sweetness to create a
cider similar in taste to fine wine. Blended
in the spirit of traditional Mexican Aguas Frescas. 5.2% ABV
1. La Familia Cider: Manzana
A classic hard apple cider, our Manzana will hit you with apple flavor right from the start. Offers a perfectly balanced sweetness for any palate. 4.5% ABV.
4. La Familia Cider: Tamarindo
A Tamarind fruit naturally complex taste of both sweet & tart adds to the richness of our freshly pressed apples for a unique, delicious final product. Blended in the spirit of traditional Mexican Aguas Frescas. 5.2% ABV.
See full menu

Location

231 Court Street Suite 100

Salem OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Masonry Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bo & Vine Salem

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Salem, Oregon. Explore your inner foodie.

Basil & Board

No reviews yet

Basil & Board is an Italian pizzeria and wine cafe that's crafted for community.

Rex Prehistoric Patties

No reviews yet

Paleontologists are discovering new things about dinosaurs everyday. For instance did you know birds evolved from dinos? Well much like their feathered brethren it's also been found that these ancient beasts were delicious, especially when grilled!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston