La Familia Cider
Taphouse
231 Court Street Suite 100
Popular Items
Location
231 Court Street Suite 100
Salem OR
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Masonry Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Bo & Vine Salem
Located in downtown Salem, Oregon. Explore your inner foodie.
Basil & Board
Basil & Board is an Italian pizzeria and wine cafe that's crafted for community.
Rex Prehistoric Patties
Paleontologists are discovering new things about dinosaurs everyday. For instance did you know birds evolved from dinos? Well much like their feathered brethren it's also been found that these ancient beasts were delicious, especially when grilled!