Go
La Farm Bakery image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

La Farm Bakery

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

425 Reviews

$$

220 W Chatham St

Cary, NC 27511

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

220 W Chatham St, Cary NC 27511

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary
orange starNo Reviews
160 E Cedar Street Suite 100 Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
SideBar
orange star4.9 • 62
215 E Chatham St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 425
220 W. Chatham St. Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Brew Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511 Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Farm Bakery

orange star4.5 • 425 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston