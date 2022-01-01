Go
La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY

Popular Items

Poulet au Fromage - Lunch$11.25
Focaccia, Herb Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Herb Mayo
Le Parisien - Lunch$9.95
Rustic Baguette, European Butter, Ham, Gruyere Cheese
Pain au Chocolat$4.29
Belgian dark chocolate wrapped in a perfectly flaky croissant pastry
Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage)
White Chocolate Mini Baguette$4.69
Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette.
Le Grande BLT - Lunch$10.95
Sesame Italian, Applewood Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Chicken Avocado Salad - Lunch$11.75
Spring Mix, Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Southwest Turkey - Lunch$10.95
Ciabatta, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Mediterraneo - Lunch$10.25
Focaccia, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Croque Madame - Breakfast$12.95
La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY
Cary NC

Cary NC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
