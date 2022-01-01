La Farm Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
5055 Arco St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5055 Arco St.
Cary NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Roasted and Toasted YMCA Cary
Come in and enjoy!
Hyderabad House
Visit us @ HHRTP.com
The Common Table
The Common Table is located in The Star in Frisco, TX. We offer homestyle cooking for lunch and dinner and great late night atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour M-F 3PM - 7PM!
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.