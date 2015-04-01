La Farm Bakery - UNC - 36 Lenoir Dr.
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
36 Lenoir Dr., Chapel Hill NC 27599
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Merritt's Food Truck - 1009 S Columbia Street
No Reviews
1009 S Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant