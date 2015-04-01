Go
Banner picView gallery

La Farm Bakery - UNC - 36 Lenoir Dr.

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

36 Lenoir Dr.

Chapel Hill, NC 27599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

36 Lenoir Dr., Chapel Hill NC 27599

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Bistro & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180 CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Merritt's Food Truck - 1009 S Columbia Street
orange starNo Reviews
1009 S Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Merritt's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1009 South Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Al's Burger Shack (Market Street)
orange starNo Reviews
708 Market Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Market and Moss
orange star4.1 • 15
700 Market St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Jujube
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant