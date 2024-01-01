La Favella - 6671 Fallsview Blvd. Rooftop (La Favella)
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Use your phone to order from our menu, when you are done you can settle your bill using your pho, Niagara Falls CN L2G 7G1
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mami House - 250 Rainbow Blvd.
No Reviews
250 Rainbow Blvd. Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurant