La Fiesta - Morton
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Location
837 West Jackson Street, Morton IL 61550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
No Reviews
25 East Adams Street Morton, IL 61550
View restaurant
Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria
4.7 • 242
1302 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant